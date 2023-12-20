Carpenter Box raises £82,000 for local charities in centenary year

Sussex-based Carpenter Box has raised £82,000 in the accountancy firm’s 100th year to support charities working with vulnerable people across the county.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex-based Carpenter Box has raised £82,000 in the accountancy firm’s 100th year to support charities working with vulnerable people across the county.

The practice, which has offices in Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and London, smashed its original target of raising £50,000 for its Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation (CBCF) – and was delighted to hand over initial donations at an event bringing the centenary year to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the recipients who shared £30,000 in donations, were education charity Red Balloon, West Sussex MIND, homeless charity Turning Tides, all based in Worthing, and Crawley Open House, which provides a hostel for 55 people every night. In the coming months, the CBCF will also provide donations to more than 30 local community and voluntary groups supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Carpenter Box Raises £82,000 for Local Sussex Charities in Centenary Year

John Billings, Senior Partner at Carpenter Box, was thrilled with the success of fundraising efforts, commenting: “My sincere thanks go out to all our people for their commitment and creativity in making 2023 a fitting celebration of our firm’s 100 years in business.

“We were clear at the outset that in our centenary year we wanted to support the work of local charities focused on poverty, community and opportunity – and through the support from our sponsors and the endeavours of our staff in raising £82,000, far exceeding our initial target, we know that many disadvantaged people will now be helped to live their best possible lives.”

The Carpenter Box fundraising activities ranged from lobbing sponges at Partners, a LGTBQIA+ gaymes day, sponsored walks and a book swap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception in 2009, the Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation has raised over £350,000 in support of local grass roots charities that often find fundraising challenging.