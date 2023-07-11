Cash boost for good causes in Mid Sussex

Councillors at Mid Sussex District Council have awarded more than £350,000 to local organisations across Mid Sussex.

At the Cabinet Grants Panel on 26 June 2023, cabinet councillors agreed that 14 community groups would receive a cash injection including the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, the Friends of Sheddingdean School Association, and the Hassocks Community Association.

Nine of these grants are community grants, offering up to £5,000, while the further five grants were for capital projects with funding allocated from Section 106 funds - contributions from developers used towards community and social infrastructure as a result of new developments.

At the meeting, it was also agreed that Councillor Alison Bennett, Deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council, would be the Chairman of the Cabinet Grants Panel, with Councillor Anne-Marie Cook as Vice-Chairman.

Councillor Bennett shared: “It is fantastic to be able to award funds to such worthy causes. Our district is full of brilliant organisations who are tirelessly working to support our communities and so I am delighted that we can support them.

“In particular, I am pleased we could award the Release Counselling and Therapy for Women CIO with funds to set up a 10-week early intervention counselling group for new mums experiencing or at risk of post-natal depression and other mental health conditions. I know first-hand how challenging those early days of motherhood can be and look forward to supporting this project."

The five capital projects that received funding are as follows:

Adastra Hall, Hassocks Community Association – community hall expansion and new toilets

East Grinstead Rugby Football Club – pitch lighting improvements

Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club – Pavilion modernisation

Lindfield Cricket Club – cricket square pop-up irrigation/water harvesting system

The Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St John the Evangelist, Copthorne – air conditioning and car parking at St John’s Community Hall.

The Cabinet Grants Panel meets three times a year and any projects, organisations, or community groups are welcome to apply for a grant so long as the project benefits the wider community and delivers against one of the council’s corporate priorities. Applications are reviewed against a set criteria and the next closing date is September 1, 2023.