Cash boost for the Hailsham Youth Service

Hailsham Youth Service has received yet another cash boost, this time a £500 donation from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

Square Youth Cafe, Market Square, Hailsham

The award was given recently and will be used to fund the Service's arts, crafts and cookery activities over the coming months.

"We are delighted to receive this cheque from the police property fund and extremely grateful to officials for generously supporting our important youth projects and activities," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

"Funding for Hailsham Youth Service is always needed in order to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. The young people who attend our centres and partake in our scheduled activities will benefit considerably from this donation."

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of court and then sold. The Sussex Police Authority administers the fund and considers applications for local projects from voluntary organisations and community groups within the East and West Sussex areas, including those which have a positive impact in reducing crime and disorder at a local level.

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook is delighted to hear of the recent funding grant given to Hailsham Youth Service and commended the youth worker team for providing young people with ample activities - and for the dedication and enthusiasm of staff: "Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service-run centres provide a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings."

"For 23 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

Cllr Holbrook added: "The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people. This includes the generous provision of donations and grants from local organisations including, most recently, Sussex Police via their Property Act Fund."

Hailsham Youth Service, which provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area, operates the Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Eastside Youth Hub and Safehub sessions, as well as Friday Night Project activities.

The Service also maintains a presence in the town centre and other locations on some weekday evenings via its 'detached' (outreach) team, helping to keep antisocial behaviour low and supporting young people experiencing a range of issues such as mental health and unemployment.