Catherine Train's inspiring fundraiser: swimming 1km for Headway Sussex
Headway Sussex is proud to announce an inspiring fundraising effort by one of its dedicated support group attendees, Catherine Train.
In September, Catherine will be swimming 1km to raise funds for Headway Sussex, transforming her personal journey of recovery and resilience into a powerful campaign to support others.
A Journey of Resilience and Determination
In 2010, at just 17 years old, Catherine experienced a life-changing brain injury in an accident that tragically claimed her father's life. Reflecting on her journey, Catherine shared:
"I was not expected to survive the accident and if I did, I would be left severely disabled. But I proved everyone wrong with sheer grit and determination. I have gone on to live a fulfilling life and regain much of my independence with support from my family and my team of buddies."
Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Goals
During her recovery, Catherine faced numerous challenges, including weight gain due to inactivity and unhealthy eating habits. At her heaviest, she weighed over 15 stone and wore a size 24. Determined to regain her health, she joined Slimming World, took up swimming lessons, and began using the gym. Learning to swim post-accident was tough, but Catherine’s determination shone through. She has since lost over 5 stone and now wears a size 14.
"I love my swimming and was very determined to succeed. I have gradually got better and can now do three different strokes. I still have lessons as I would like to be even better. I struggle at times to coordinate everything, but I try really hard."
Swimming for a Cause
Now, Catherine is channelling her passion for swimming into a meaningful cause. This September, she will swim 1km to raise funds for Headway Sussex, an organisation that has provided her with unwavering support throughout her recovery.
"Headway has been a great support since I had my brain injury, and I would like to raise some money for them by doing a sponsored swim. I plan to swim 1km over the course of a month as this is achievable for me."
How to Support Catherine
Headway Sussex invites the community to join in supporting Catherine's fundraising journey. Donations, no matter the size, will help ensure that Headway Sussex can continue providing essential support to individuals living with brain injuries.
To contribute to Catherine's fundraising efforts, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/catherine-train-1722258875793.
About Headway Sussex
Headway Sussex is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by brain injuries. Through a range of support services, including rehabilitation programmes, support groups, helpline, hospital liaison service, counselling and advocacy, Headway Sussex helps individuals regain their independence and quality of life.
