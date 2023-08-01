Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies paid a visit to Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre to see first-hand how the charity helps cats both in the local area and across the UK.

The centre, in Chelwood Gate, rehomes hundreds of unwanted and abandoned cats every year across Sussex.

Ms Davies met staff and volunteers at the centre before a behind-the-scenes tour where she met some of the cats currently looking for new homes.

She also discussed the charity’s campaigning work, which includes calling on the Government to introduce cat breeding regulations and banning blanket ‘no pets’ policies in private rented housing.

MP Mims Davies at Cats Protection (Credit: Cats Protection)

Cats Protection’s Head of Advocacy, Campaigns & Government Relations Madison Rogers said: “We were so pleased to welcome Ms Davies to the centre to discuss the work we do to help cats, such as encouraging more landlords to allow tenants to have a pet cat.

“We also discussed our campaign for the compulsory microchipping of pet cats, which will soon become law and will help protect countless cats into the future. It’s great to see politicians taking a keen interest in cat welfare, which is an important issue for many people.”

Mims Davies MP said: “I was delighted to visit the Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, meeting with the staff, volunteers and seeing the kittens and the cats currently awaiting rehoming. It was fantastic to see how well all the cats are cared for by staff and volunteers who go the extra mile to ensure the welfare of their feline residents.

It was important to discuss the wider pet ownership issues facing Cats Protection and I was particularly pleased to hear of the Paws Protect service which provides temporary cat fostering to people fleeing domestic abuse. It was also great to hear about the help the charity can give those affected by the cost of living crisis.

“Cats Protection relies on donations and volunteers, so if you have some free time and love cats, please do get in touch with them - they would love to hear from you.”