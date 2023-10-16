Cats Protection, Horsham & District Branch Christmas fundraising event, and neutering scheme update
There will be delicious home-made cakes, jams and chutneys, our ever popular Tombola, CP branded items and gifts, CP calendars & diaries, bric-a-brac and puzzles, Refreshments with home-made cakes and savouries, Cat baskets, beds & toys, books and an Info table. Hope to see you there.
On a separate issue Cats Protection have an update on the Neutering scheme
From 1st June vet practices nationwide have been joining Cats Protection’s new neutering scheme which is designed to simplify the voucher system currently used. As you can imagine with the number of vets registering there is a slight delay before they will be up and running. Nevertheless, we are delighted to advise Arthur Lodge, Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 5BE and Medivet, Tower Road, Faygate, Horsham RH12 4SD are the first veterinary practices in our area using the new system. We hope other vets in the area will be signed up soon.
Similar to the neutering campaign previously run by our branch, people who need financial help to neuter their cat can apply for a voucher to get their cat neutered and microchipped at one of our participating vets for £10 if they meet any of the following criteria:
• Are in receipt of any of the following means-tested benefits: universal credit, income support, housing benefit, council tax benefit, pension credit, income- based ESA, income-based JSA, working tax credits and child tax credits
• Have a household annual income of less than £25,000 before tax
• Are a full-time student living away from home.
If any of the above applies the owner can contact a participating vet directly to book an appointment and, most importantly, when booking the appointment advise the vet they are eligible to use the Cats Protection £10 neutering scheme.
Details of the new scheme can be found on our main website: https://www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/neutering/financial-assistance
We sincerely hope the majority of vets in the UK will join up, as by participating in the new scheme it will help reduce the number of unplanned litters and abandoned cats and kittens ending up on the streets and cats coming into shelter care.