Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm funds new equipment for Little Common Scouts
Every year Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm raises money for a chosen charity. Previous beneficiaries have included The Spinal Injuries Association and The Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.
Last year the farm staff chose to support Little Common Scouts - a cause close to the heart of all the members of the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm team and Clive Collins the founder. Each festive tree sold in 2022 generated a donation of 25p and there were also collection boxes in the festive shop.
Clive, who was once a scout, explains: “There has been a long association with the scouts and some have come to work at the farm during the festive season. Creative seasonal craft and wreath making workshops and night-time orienteering have all been held on the farm for the scouts in previous years.
“Local scout groups play a vital role in the community by helping young people learn important life skills, particularly learning about the outdoors and how to enjoy it in a responsible way. The ethos of the scouts very much fits with the way I run my business which is why I feel so strongly about supporting this cause.”
During the 2023 festive season Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm will be supporting the Bexhill Foodbank with 30p from each tree sold going to this cause.
Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for over 30 years and has one simple mission – to provide the best-quality trees in Sussex at the best possible prices. There is also a festive shop selling the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers.