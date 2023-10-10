BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm funds new equipment for Little Common Scouts

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has raised more than £1,000 for the local scouts group which they plan to spend on new camping gear including tents and an event shelter.
By Suzi ChristieContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Every year Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm raises money for a chosen charity. Previous beneficiaries have included The Spinal Injuries Association and The Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

Last year the farm staff chose to support Little Common Scouts - a cause close to the heart of all the members of the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm team and Clive Collins the founder. Each festive tree sold in 2022 generated a donation of 25p and there were also collection boxes in the festive shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clive, who was once a scout, explains: “There has been a long association with the scouts and some have come to work at the farm during the festive season. Creative seasonal craft and wreath making workshops and night-time orienteering have all been held on the farm for the scouts in previous years.

Most Popular
Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins with the local scout groupCatsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins with the local scout group
Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins with the local scout group

“Local scout groups play a vital role in the community by helping young people learn important life skills, particularly learning about the outdoors and how to enjoy it in a responsible way. The ethos of the scouts very much fits with the way I run my business which is why I feel so strongly about supporting this cause.”

During the 2023 festive season Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm will be supporting the Bexhill Foodbank with 30p from each tree sold going to this cause.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for over 30 years and has one simple mission – to provide the best-quality trees in Sussex at the best possible prices. There is also a festive shop selling the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers.