Catsfield dad calls for extra safety measures at village school

Catsfield resident and dad Lee Hopkins joins forces with other parents to ask for safety measures to be beefed up outside the village school.

Lee was horrified to hear there was another near miss outside the school. His letter, sent extensively to local authorities, MPs and opinion formers states: "I am writing a second time in less than seven months to formally raise serious concerns regarding the persistent and unaddressed road safety issues at Catsfield Primary School.

"The recent near-fatal accident involving parents, children, and a vehicle that narrowly avoided collision underscores the critical need for immediate action. It is unacceptable that, despite prior warnings, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has failed to implement adequate safety measures from former headteachers, councillors and parents, putting lives at risk."

Catsfield School

He describes an incident on February 3 at morning drop off when parents and children were crossing the road, made possible by a stopped vehicle.

A car travelling in the opposite direction overtook parked vehicles and the driver failed to see the stationary vehicle or pedestrians at the time. Lee thinks they were blinded by the sun.

He went on: "Emergency braking was required, and miraculously, only by sheer luck, was a tragedy averted. This is a repeated theme and we don’t have the means to collect all incidents like this which should feature in Risk Assessments and are the responsibility of ESCC. However this is currently not the case."

And he says the authority has failed to meet its 'statutory responsibility and legal obligations.' These, he says, include local authorities' need to improve road safety under the terms of the Road Traffic Regulation Act. Under the Act councils are empowered to make orders to control traffic and ensure safety on the roads, particularly in areas surrounding schools.

He dubs as 'insulting' ESCC's comments that parents are responsible for their children's safety, regardless of whether a patrol is present. And he goes on: "This dismissive stance disregards the clear hazards posed by the road conditions and undermines the council’s legal obligations.

"We have been told by Cllr Kathryn Field and Cllr Keith Robertson that ESCC will not undertake engineered works without two child fatalities,(we are aware of a school in Hastings with one fatality which still does not qualify for engineered solutions.) These statements indicating engineered works require multiple fatalities are deeply troubling and highlight a reactive rather than preventative approach to safety."

Mr Hopkins' plea follows a former 'near miss' last year where a working police officer taking her child to school was almost hit by a speeding car.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised about this section of road. A school-sponsored crossing patrol currently operates outside the school in the mornings, and we are actively recruiting for a replacement patrol officer to cover pick-up time in the afternoons.

“We are continuing to work with Catsfield Parish Council overpotential additional measures in the area. However, the county council has a finite amount of funding to develop local transport improvements, including road safety schemes, and we need to ensure that we target our resources to those schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities.”

