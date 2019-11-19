Cause of Newhaven industrial estate fire confirmed

The cause of a fire which broke out in Newhaven in the early hours of Thursday morning has been confirmed.

Crews from Newhaven, Roedean, Seaford and Brighton were sent to tackle the large fire at Avis Way Industrial Estate at just after 4.30am.

Avis Way Industrial Estate in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

The road was was closed both ways while the fire service dealt with the incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire investigation took place on Friday and the cause was deemed accidental.