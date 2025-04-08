Cautious optimism over the future of shopping in Uckfield and Wealden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Uckfield-based commercial agent is happy to dismiss fears that local shops are on a downward trajectory.

Chris Lawson of Lawson Commercial is guardedly optimistic about the future of Wealden shopping. And he rebuffs claims that our High Streets are dying by describing how would-be traders are vying with each other to open up in Wealden towns.

Although he admits on-line shopping has undoubtedly had an impact on trawling high streets for essentials he states plenty of operators are ready and willing to take on units left empty by former businesses.

And he cites the 'Wanted on Voyage' store at 71 Heathfield High Street as an example. He told the Express: "Far from a doom and gloom story, the woman who ran it told us she had enjoyed the business for five years but now felt the time had come to move on. As soon as she quit, we had several operators vying with each other to take it on." Although the shop now displays a 'letting agreed' sign Chris could not tell us what type of business was likely to go in there.

Uckfield Picture House

He noted how Cranwell Wealth in the same High Street decided to focus its operation on a larger single unit in Uckfield, giving way to an estate agent. He added: "There's a continual demand for shops in Crowborouogh, Hailsham, Heathfield and Uckfield. I think part of it is down to free parking. There have been various rumbles from differently-run councils over the years threatening to make people pay to park. They have all been seen off and I fear if that happened, high streets would die a slow and painful death. Maybe not so slow."

And he praised the town for efforts they made to draw in customers such as Christmas tree lighting or late night shopping. But he feels the traders could do more themselves to encourage a lively retail presence in the town. He plans to attend a session organised by the Heathfield Chamber of Commerce today (Friday) to discuss how businesses can be made more viable.

He explained: "Right or wrong, we all shop online. There's something about ordering an item from the comfort of your sofa on Sunday online knowing it will be there the next day rather than going out in the rain. But shops that make their customers feel welcome have a huge role to play, particularly in displaying goods that you never knew you wanted or needed."

Chris is critical of the astronomical charges in business rates; for example a small restaurant being charged £13,000 on top of a rental charge, meaning there's no chance to have a less than perfect day's trading. "This is a very big tax. The hospitality sector is facing problems right now. But I do feel that Wealden towns fare better than others in the country. For example when the electric bike shop shut in Uckfield within 48 hours I had offers to take it on.

"It will be interesting to see how these tariff changes affect the goods in our shops. If you look closely you'll find so much of what we buy is made in China.

"My greatest local worry at present is what's happening at the top of Uckfield High Street where the former Maiden's Head pub is collapsing and has been made safe by the council. There are currently four way traffic lights there meaning traffic queues from the bottom of the street. People are, like me, taking a massive circular diversion and driving down the by-pass to avoid it, rather than wait for four or five changes of lights. That is already having an impact on shopping in town.

"I believe the owner has been located but it appears he might not be able to afford the repairs necessary. One hopes the council will jump in and do something to help."

