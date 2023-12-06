Celebrate local businesses at The Mews festive extravaganza this weekend

Come and shop small from over 30 local makers and creatives, eat local festive food and sip mulled drinks, meet Santa and his Elves and listen to local choirs and performers - all happening this weekend at St Andrews Mews in Hastings!

Over recent months, David Sunney, his wife and their team have been transforming the once tired St Andrews Market into The Mews - a destination to shop from local businesses, experience local food and drink and explore exciting work from local artists.

This weekend on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, The Mews will host a festive extravaganza to mark the holiday season and showcase and celebrate all the hard work that has happened so far.

Alongside local business and residents Create and Gather, The Mews have organised a makers market, Santa Grotto experience and local choirs and performers.

Meet Santa at The Mews this weekend courtesy of Pop Up Attractions

The resident restaurants and eateries within The Mews will be serving up warming mulled drinks and coffees, delicious festive barbecue feasts and sumptuous, sweet treats.

This really is the ideal time to support your local businesses and vote with your money to shop small this festive season.

Pop up shop, Create and Gather is home to 25 different local makers and creators with umpteen gift ideas and there will be more makers joining them over the weekend selling handcrafted jewellery, leather goods, antiques, vintage clothing and more!