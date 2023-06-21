This week is Small Charity Week and the value of small charities to our local communities is highlighted by VAAC CEO Jackie Sumner.

Small charities that provide huge support of local communities in Arun & Chichester are being celebrated as part of Small Charity Week June 19-23.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, small charities have been working hard to ensure communities are supported. Small Charity Week is a chance to say thank you, and also raise awareness of the importance of supporting local charities through donations, fundraising and volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester (VAAC) are unique in the respect that they provide support to all of the small charities in their district. In the last year alone they have built on their membership base which has grown to just over 480 community groups and organisations, delivered 1:1 support to over 100 of their members and helping to place almost 800 volunteers. Not only that but they have helped secure thousands of pounds worth of funding on the basis of direct work with its members!

Submitted article

Jackie Sumner, CEO of VAAC, said: “Membership to VAAC is free to any and all community groups, organisations and charities in Arun & Chichester. Never before has the critical work they do and support they provide been needed more in our communities and we’re proud to play our part in supporting them in return. If you’ve not engaged with VAAC before I’d like to encourage you to reach out to our incredibly friendly and knowledgeable team to find out how we can help keep the wind in your sails.

Sarah Vibert, CEO of the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, said: “The recent crises faced by this country have shown just how important small charities are, and the amazing services they provide in local areas. Staff and volunteers have stepped up and stepped in using their specialist local knowledge, to ensure that communities are safe, supported and reassured.

“Millions of people lives are positively impacted by small charities every year. If we can do one important thing during Small Charity Week this year, it would be to realise how vital small charities are and offer them the support they have so willingly shown us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister for Civil Society, Stuart Andrew MP, said: “Small charities really are the lifeblood of communities across the country. They understand the needs of local people and are a trusted source of help to those who need it most.