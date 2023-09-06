BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Celebrate sustainable style at Brighton’s first Sustainable Fashion Week - September 25 to October 1 2023

Sustainable Fashion Week (SFW) is coming to Brighton for the first time ever, taking place on Monday 25th September to Sunday 1st October 2023. With free events across the week, leading up to a two-day showcase at Brighton Dome, everyone is invited to celebrate sustainable style and join ‘The ReWear Revolution’!
By Rebecca FreemanContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The SFW hub in Brighton, organised by Brighton Peace and Environment Centre in collaboration with local community interest company Sew Fabulous Brighton and a network of passionate sustainable fashion advocates, is poised to revolutionise the way we perceive and engage with fashion. With the support of The EcoSystem Incubator, Discarded Spirits, and Peper Harow, the week aims to invite everyone to enjoy conscious fashion, no matter their style.

The theme for this year is ‘The ReWear Revolution’, inviting anyone who wears clothes (!) to consider how they can buy less and wear more, weaving together a passion for fashion with the fair treatment of people and planet. With a diverse lineup of free events that include fashion film screenings, a sustainable fashion marketplace, flashmob catwalks, topical panel discussions, creative workshops, and more, the SFW hub in Brighton promises to put style and sustainability on everybody’s radar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join us at The Brighton Dome on Saturday 30th Sep and Sunday 1st Oct for:

Most Popular
Clothes Swaps will be taking place at the Brighton DomeClothes Swaps will be taking place at the Brighton Dome
Clothes Swaps will be taking place at the Brighton Dome

  • Sustainable Fashion Marketplace: Discover an array of sustainably-made clothes and accessories from local makers, designers and brands at our free indoor marketplace.

  • Flashmob Catwalks: Get ready to experience the future of fashion with four themed catwalks taking place in and amongst the goings on at Brighton Dome, showcasing the vision of local designers, stylists, and fashion students.

  • Empowering Panel Discussions: Engage with thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of fashion, ethics, and innovation at our free panel talks. Industry experts, Remake Ambassadors, activists and entrepreneurs will be given a platform to discuss the issues of fast fashion, feminism, Brightonian style, and circularity.

  • Creative Workshops & Repair Cafe by Sew Fabulous Brighton: Dive into the world of sustainable fashion through interactive workshops that will give you the tools to upcycle, repair, and make more ethical fashion choices. The Repair Cafe, sponsored by the Accenture Sustainable Community Challenge, offers an opportunity to mend and breathe new life into your favorite pieces.

  • Fashion Film Screenings: Put yourself in the shoes of renowned sustainable fashion designer, Amy Powney, in a free film screening of Fashion Reimagined (2023), or dive into fashion’s dirty secrets at the free screening of The True Cost (2015).

Sustainable Fashion Week is more than an event; it's a movement towards conscious consumption and responsible fashion choices. As part of its commitment to accessibility, all SFW events are open to the public for free, with the aim to inspire a community of changemakers that look good and do good!

Follow @sfwhub.brighton for the latest updates and event announcements: https://www.instagram.com/sfwhub.brighton

Find out more about SFW Hub in Brighton: https://www.sustainablefashionweek.uk/brighton-hub

Related topics:BrightonBrighton Dome