Celebrating a life-long love of shoes in new Lewes art exhibition
It comes from Lewes-based Elizabeth Wickham.
Elizabeth explained: “Over lockdown and when I moved more recently to part-time work as a child and adolescent psychotherapist, I was keen to return to doing more of my own art work. I felt the way to achieve this was to set up a goal to work towards, which is where the idea of this exhibition was born. The subject matter was to be shoes, a theme that is close to my heart and one that I have returned to often in my drawing and collages.
“Who doesn’t love a good shoe! I have had a long-lasting affection for all my own footwear and can recall episodes in my life through memories of the shoes or boots I was wearing at the time. The exhibition will include observational drawings, shoe-themed collages and a range of papier-mache shoes.
“All the drawings, executed in charcoal and conte, are drawn from my extensive collection of pre-loved shoes. Some fashionable attire, some battered and scuffed and some because I am drawn to their colour and texture. They all tell a story! I hope is that in these portraits, something of the spirit of their owners lives on.
“I only use recycled materials - newsprint, reused gift wrapping and tissue paper in my shoe themed collages. These recycled materials are used in the range of flat heeled 3D papier-mache shoes. The template is made from cardboard which I have named jesters as they are pretty wild and colourful.”
Elizabeth added: “I have always had an interest in the visual world and drew extensively as a child. I never doubted that I would attend art college after leaving school, which I did, attending Brighton Poly, now University of Brighton, in the mid 70s, gaining a degree in graphic design. This led to my first career working for a publishing company, Thames and Hudson, in their book design department, and my own artwork understandably was put on hold. After having three children I re-trained as a psychotherapist and due to my love of art, I wanted to weave it into my work with young people. This has been a valuable experience having now worked in this area for 20 years.”
