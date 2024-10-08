Celebrating a life-long love of shoes in new Lewes art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soul Survivors is the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes, running from October 12-October 20.

It comes from Lewes-based Elizabeth Wickham.

Elizabeth explained: “Over lockdown and when I moved more recently to part-time work as a child and adolescent psychotherapist, I was keen to return to doing more of my own art work. I felt the way to achieve this was to set up a goal to work towards, which is where the idea of this exhibition was born. The subject matter was to be shoes, a theme that is close to my heart and one that I have returned to often in my drawing and collages.

“Who doesn’t love a good shoe! I have had a long-lasting affection for all my own footwear and can recall episodes in my life through memories of the shoes or boots I was wearing at the time. The exhibition will include observational drawings, shoe-themed collages and a range of papier-mache shoes.

“All the drawings, executed in charcoal and conte, are drawn from my extensive collection of pre-loved shoes. Some fashionable attire, some battered and scuffed and some because I am drawn to their colour and texture. They all tell a story! I hope is that in these portraits, something of the spirit of their owners lives on.

“I only use recycled materials - newsprint, reused gift wrapping and tissue paper in my shoe themed collages. These recycled materials are used in the range of flat heeled 3D papier-mache shoes. The template is made from cardboard which I have named jesters as they are pretty wild and colourful.”

Elizabeth added: “I have always had an interest in the visual world and drew extensively as a child. I never doubted that I would attend art college after leaving school, which I did, attending Brighton Poly, now University of Brighton, in the mid 70s, gaining a degree in graphic design. This led to my first career working for a publishing company, Thames and Hudson, in their book design department, and my own artwork understandably was put on hold. After having three children I re-trained as a psychotherapist and due to my love of art, I wanted to weave it into my work with young people. This has been a valuable experience having now worked in this area for 20 years.”