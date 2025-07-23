Celebrating Horsham - there's "no better place to live"

Maggie Weir-Wilson can't think of a better place to live. The result is her new book Celebrating Horsham (Amberley Publishing, £15.99).

Maggie, aged 75, said: “Amberley Publishing asked me if I would be interested in writing this book, one in their series celebrating UK towns. It appealed to me as I moved to Horsham not knowing much about it and now twenty odd years later, I am very fond of the place and can’t think of a better place to live.

“So celebrating Horsham seemed appropriate. I covered all the things that appeal to me, such as the old buildings, the markets and festivals, arts and music and the green spaces. There was much more I could have written in celebration but the book had to be of a manageable size with lots of pictures. I think it will appeal particularly to new residents of Horsham to help them get to know its history and growth, but long-term residents should enjoy it too and hopefully it will bring back some memories.

“I started this celebration of Horsham by looking at the centre of town, the age and beauty of buildings in the Causeway. I then imagined walking out from there and looking at other older buildings. There was a good quote from E.V. Lucas who wrote at the turn of the twentieth century about Horsham always seeming to be fond of pleasure and so I delved into festivals and celebrations, not only historical but coming up to date with the hugely popular Friday Lates in the Carfax. However, I was aware that writing just after the pandemic meant that some events would not return, and new things events would develop.

“As an old market town, it is clear markets were, and still are, important to Horsham. The Saturday and Thursday markets have increased in size, variety and popularity and so I wanted to tell the story about how the markets developed and all sorts of trades along with it. After this it seemed only right to look at culture and I was impressed by how much was going on in Horsham. It is buzzing with artists and writers, music and choirs. It was difficult to capture everything so it was more about using examples and hoping that people won’t be upset if they or their friends are left out. I finish the book with looking at green spaces, the most prominent of which is the lovely Horsham Park, but there are other green spaces around the town, plus a riverside walk. Currently there are moves to join some of these up as green corridors which benefits biodiversity.

“This is a stand-alone as there are no sequels for this particular series although Amberley does publish other local history books. I will however continue to write and am currently looking at researching and writing a history of Quakers in Horsham with a friend from Horsham Quaker Meeting. It looks an interesting challenge.

“This is my fourth book, all of them concern aspects of Horsham local history. The first one in 2019 was Secret Horsham suggested and published by Amberley Publications in their series on UK secret towns. I had at the time been wanting to publish my DPhil thesis on the landscape history of St Leonards Forest, Horsham and this was eventually taken up by a new local publisher, Author’s Pen, who published this entitled St Leonard’s Forest, West Sussex in 2021. It is more academic than the previous book or those since.

“My third book was a real pleasure to write. I had enjoyed having an allotment since retiring and wanted to record the ten allotment sites in Horsham town. Author’s Pen, run by Lesley Hart, was happy to publish this one as well and so I was able to put in my watercolour paintings and poetry, as well as lots of pictures and interviews with allotment holders. It is called Growing Together, Horsham’s Town Allotments and was published in 2023.

“I started writing after I retired from working for many years in the probation service in both Kent and Sussex. For my work one of the tasks was to produce court reports which had to be accurate and formal so I always enjoyed writing but felt it would be a change on retirement to write fiction. I did a number of short writing courses but felt more comfortable with fact not fiction such as local history. Having done evening classes at University of Sussex for a BA landscape studies, I followed this on retirement with a DPhil and chose our Horsham forest for my subject. Having produced a hefty thesis, I wanted this to be out there in the world so tweaked and tailored it to be suitable for publication. That is how it all started, and now I can’t seem to stop!”

Amberley have arranged for a book launch at Waterstones, Horsham, for Sunday, July 27 at 1pm. There will be a reading, Q&A and book signing.