Celebrating poetry with words, music, prizes and warmth in Warnham

Poetry was celebrated in style in Warnham’s glorious parish church on Saturday, 14th October, as an evening of music and poetry delighted a packed audience.

Paul G Terry and the Freedom Ensemble introduced the musical element of the programme with a performance of Rise Like Lions, Paul’s own composition inspired by Percy Bysshe Shelley’s great radial poem The Masque of Anarchy. The performance began with a reading of the final lines of the poem by Teresa Gooda from the Shelley Memorial Project.

The celebration continued with the presentation of prizes to the winners of the Shelley Memorial Project’s annual poetry competition by the poet Roger McGough and competition judge Simon Zec. The prize winning poems were read by Mark Ramey, who received the first prize, Elizabeth Barton, recipient of the third prize and Morag Warrack who was awarded the Sussex Cup for the best poem from a Sussex -based poet. Teresa Gooda read the second placed poem, written by Paul Francis who was unable to attend in person. All winning poems addressed the Spirit of Rebellion, one of Shelley's key poetic themes, with a range of approaches that were inspired and moving.

The prize giving was followed by a reading by Barry Smith of two of Shelley’s greatest poems, Ode to a Sky Lark and Ozymandias, set beautifully to music by guitarist Chris Hardy.

BBC Radio 4 collegues Chris Aldrisge and Roger McGough

The evening concluded with a brilliant performance by one of Britain’s best known and best loved poet’s Roger McGough. His readings of a selection of poems reflected on life with humour and compassion. Interspersed with anecdotes about his own life, from his early years to his ninth decade, Roger’s performance exuded a warmth that could be felt in every corner of the building despite the slight October chill outside.

The evening was ably and entertainingly compered by Chris Aldridge who concluded the evening with thanks to the event sponsors; The Steyning Bookshop and The Radical Tea Towel Company, and to the team at St. Margaret's church Warnham for their help in making the event such a success.