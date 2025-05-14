Celebrating Sussex's radical modernism in art - Eastbourne exhibition

A major new exhibition at Towner Eastbourne reframes Sussex as a “radical place of modernism.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Towner director and CEO Joe Hill says: “This is an exciting moment to position Sussex in this way and to pull out a lot of the stories that people may have missed in the past. It is an exhibition also about taking pride in the county's artistic heritage.”

Sussex Modernism runs from May 23 to September 28

“I think the notion of regionalism is really interesting. Certainly within the art world there is a tendency to talk about national things, national treasures and names that are household names nationally, but understanding the regional stories as well is something we have always been really keen to do at Towner. I'm a big believer that people need to feel pride in where they live and a big believer that arts and culture can help us to do that in a really exciting way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Joe says, Sussex Modernism is an exhibition that will surprise and delight.

A monumental head carved in stone by Jacob Epstein (1910) shares a space with a seven-metre-long painting by Ivon Hitchens (1960) and a large wall hanging made with cellophane by Ethel Mairet’s Workshop (1940s). A magical woodland scene by surrealist Carlyle Brown (1948) appears alongside an Edward Burne-Jones tapestry (1886), a film by Neo-Naturist Jennifer Binnie (c1980), and a life-sized goddess by Alexi Marshall (2024).

Spanning the late 19th century to the present, the show, Joe promises, offers striking juxtapositions and jostling perspectives, tracing particular artworks' varied, and sometimes conflicting, relationships to different modernist movements. It shows Sussex to be a place always, and ever, in flux.

The exhibition has been curated by Hope Wolf from the University of Sussex and is based on her book Sussex Modernism (Yale University Press, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Joe explains: “Back in 2018, I think it was, there was an exhibition in London that was created by Hope with Sussex Modern, and I think it was very much the brainchild of Nathaniel (Hepburn, director and chief executive) at Charleston to work with Hope on the really key artworks in Sussex. It was a like an introduction to the treasures of Sussex from collections around the county.

“Hope lives in Eastbourne and when I came to Eastbourne I got to know her quite well. She was very keen to do like a part two. She was also working on a new book about Sussex Modernism and so we cooked up a plan about two or threes years ago that Towner could host the next part of the project – and that it would be a chance to bring together some of the hidden treasures of Sussex but also to bring it all up to date with some contemporary works as well. It goes from the 19th century right through to the present day.

“The premise of the show is to really think about modernism. It's very easy to think of modernism as an international movement but with this exhibition we want to be talking about it as a regional movement and to look at how people in Sussex who were modernists reacted. There are some fantastic stories of people that we know really well and also some really interesting people that we don't, and I think the whole thing mixes up much more than the original show did the notion of contemporary pop culture as well as the history of modernism. Most of the major collections we have borrowed from in Sussex, and there are some pieces coming from other collections in the country. We have also been working with the university. I think Hope really wanted to bring out some of the people that were not quite so public, particularly thinking about some of the women in the county but also some of those people on the fringes. It's all about re-enforcing the vibrancy of the creative history of Sussex. So many people have passed through and been influenced by Sussex and it's something that goes on today. We've got some brilliant contemporary and important artists who are living and working in Sussex. Sussex was at the pioneering edge of modernism but also you've got the proximity of Sussex to London and also to some extent across to Europe. It was a really connected county with lots of artists and writers coming here out of the big cities, and naturally there is a lot in the exhibition about the coastal landscapes here. The countryside plays a huge part in all this and why people were wanting to be here. You've got all these things mixed together in the melting point.”