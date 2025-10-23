Celebrating the late great Dusty Springfield on stage

Louise Anne Masters can't remember a time when Dusty Springfield wasn't central to her life.

She is delighted to pay tribute to her now in The Dusty Show which heads to Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome Theatre on November 14.

A member of noughties pop outfit The Revelations, Louise channels her inner Dusty in the musical homage. Dusty’s back catalogue includes the 1966 number one You Don't Have to Say You Love Me, her debut single I Only Want to Be With You, UK and US top five with The Pet Shop Boys, What Have I Done to Deserve This? and Son of a Preacher Man which featured on the Pulp Fiction soundtrack.

“It feels like Dusty has always been part of my life,” Louise says. “I can't remember a time when she wasn't there. But I was always singing. From 18 months apparently I was singing Daisy Daisy on repeat and in tune! And I've always had a love of musicians and vocalists in general but I can't actually pinpoint when I first saw Dusty. I just can't remember not knowing who she was.

“And it was just everything about her. The first thing was the voice, the sound of the voice, the soul and the tone of the voice but also the songs that she did that were so good. Her voice was just incredible. And there were the odd occasions when I would see her on TV. I loved her look.

“When I was a child she did that thing with the Pet Shop Boys when I was maybe six or seven. And then when I was a teenager they put Son Of A Preacher Man in the film Pulp Fiction. I remember going to parties and people were hearing it and I knew that song and I'd known it all my life and I was telling my friends who Dusty was.”

Louise would have been around 20 when Dusty Springfield died aged 59 in 1999: “I remember when I heard. I was starting to sing then. I went to music college. I was starting to do gigs and some of her songs were always in my set. I was just going around pubs and clubs, and her bigs hits were always among the songs that I sang. I think I was at a friend's house when I heard that she had died. It was just so sad.

“But it was so double-edged. She had lots of demons in her life and volatile relationships and she loved drinking and smoking and I think a lot of the time she was quite unhappy with herself. But she was so successful and I don't think she really realised just how wonderful she actually was.”

Louise doesn't smoke and certainly doesn't drink to excess but she reckons there are plenty of parallels between her and Dusty, both Londoners, both natural red heads, both born in April, Louise exactly 40 Aprils after Dusty.

To get into character, the wig and the costumes are essential: “But for me being a singer, a song is all about delivering a message and telling a story to the audience. Dusty had these big dramatic ballads that you really have to live to deliver. You can't go out there half-hearted. You have really got to give it your all and just get your love of the music and your love of her as a singer across to the audience.”