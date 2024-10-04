Celebrating the late, great Tony Hancock - on the Crawley stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Hewer brings Hancock's Half Hour (The Lost TV Episodes) to The Hawth in Crawley on October 11.

It comes in the year that Tony Hancock would have turned 100 – and also 70 years after the first Hancock's Half Hour aired. It also comes at a time when Hancock's influence remains strong. As John says if it hadn't been for Hancock, we wouldn't have had Basil Fawlty or Alan Partridge or Hyacinth Bucket or Norman Stanley Fletcher, “all those great sitcom gargoyles… if it hadn't been for Hancock breaking through in the years post war. It's about those great English character traits, and those traits have stood the test of time. We recognise in Hancock something in ourselves and something in the people around us, and even though the scripts are 70 years old, they are still very funny.

“I was born in 1987. I'm far too young for him to have been in popular culture still but I was brought up very, very well watching all the classic comedies, mainly the Carry On films which ran every weekend. I'm not old enough to have been brought up when there were just three channels but I'm old enough to have been brought up when there were just four! And I used to devour those 70s sitcoms and also the Carry On films and once I'd exhausted those Carry On films I asked what else is there to watch and I made a connection with Sid James and Kenneth Williams and Hattie Jacques who had all appeared on Hancock's Half Hour. I went to my grandparents who were all born in the late 20s or early 30s and they said ‘Oh yes, it was great! Everyone used to rush home so listen!’ They had the LPs and the cassettes hanging around the house and I just loved it. And I guess what I loved is the fact that he is such a likeable character. The characters are lovable to an extent in the Carry On films but with Hancock you've got this curmudgeonly hangdog attitude which makes him likeable in a different way. You pity him a little bit.

“I started reading more about him as a man and realised that the character was a coat that he put on, an extended version of himself that the writers had written for him. Before that comedians were comics, and this was a break away from that music-hall pattern towards him playing a character.”

Someone recently asked John how he gets into Hancock's mind: “And I said I don't want to get inside his mind! He was a very flawed man. He was really was the archetype of tears of a clown like Spike Milligan or Kenneth Williams, those kinds of people that really had their demons on a day-to-day basis. It was really tragic but I do think it's important to reevaluate those people and what they did and this is an opportunity. And when you do go back to them and reevaluate them, you realise that they still do make us laugh.”

Tony Hancock was born in Birmingham on May 12 1924. He is best known for starring as Anthony Aloysius St John Hancock in Ray Galton and Alan Simpson's classic BBC sitcoms Hancock's Half Hour and Hancock.

For the show, John has re-worked three lost television episodes of Hancock's Half Hour, The Auction, The Russian Prince and The Bequest, and plays the lad himself in the Hambledon Productions stage show.