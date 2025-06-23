Celebrating the music of Italy at the Festival of Chichester

The Parnassian Ensemble will be celebrating Italian music in a two-part offering for this year’s Festival of Chichester.

On Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30pm, the Ensemble, comprising Sophie Middleditch – recorder; Helen Hooker – recorder; Gareth Deats – baroque cello; and David Pollock – harpsichord, will offer Viva Italia! Part 1 in St John’s Chapel, 5 St John's Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR, a feast of 17th and 18th century Italian baroque masterpieces, including Vivaldi, Corelli and Alessandro Scarlatti.

Then on July 15, David Pollock presents Viva Italia! Part 2 – a solo harpsichord recital, also at St John’s Chapel, also at 7:30pm, exploring the infinite riches of the great Italian keyboard composers, including Vivaldi, Domenico Scarlatti and Frescobaldi.

“It is fantastic for us to be part of the Festival of Chichester again,” says Sophie. “Even before the present festival started we had always taken part in concerts, as students and then as young performers, taking part in the lunchtime concert series that used to happen in the old Festivities. My first time doing lunchtime concerts in the Festivities, I think I was 16! It is always special to play in your hometown, and in Chichester and the surrounding areas there are some really beautiful venues that really suit our music. We're very pleased to be back this year in St John's Chapel which we think of as our spiritual home. The style of the building and the acoustic really work for what we play and we've always loved playing there. It feels absolutely right for the concerts that we do.

“We started the Parnassian Ensemble in 1998 and we've been going strong ever since. Really the idea was to explore the trio sonata repertoire for recorders which is very interesting. In our two concerts for the festival this year we're covering about 250 years of music repertoire, a huge range of music from the early 16th to the middle of the 18th century. With our concerts we always like to make sure that there is a very varied programme in terms of texture.”

As for the programme: “Last year David and I took a trip to Rome, a family trip and while we were there we realised that there were some very famous Roman composers or composers from the 18th century that had links with Rome. Corelli is buried in the Pantheon. We didn't realise that until we were there. But we also realised that so much of the repertoire that we have been playing just happens to be Italian and so this year we decided to celebrate that. David has a beautiful Italian harpsichord so it feels right to be playing Italian music on it.”

As for the ensemble: “We are always looking for work. We are like a bunch of travelling musicians. We are all quite busy individually but this year we have done three or four concerts (as the Parnassian Ensemble). That doesn't sound a lot but in between times we're always exploring and playing the repertoire and looking for good venues to perform in which is quite difficult economically at the moment. A number of music clubs and societies pre-pandemic and post cost of living crisis have closed in recent years. But being optimistic about it, if you really look hard enough you can always find good places to play and luckily there are still people that want to come along and listen.”

Tickets from The Novium.

The 2025 Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Edward Cooke Family Law as its principal sponsor. The Festival is generously supported by Chichester City Council, firm friends to the Festival since its inception.