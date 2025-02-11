Celebrating the voice of Karen Carpenter in Eastbourne show

Rainy Days, Mondays & Good Old Dreams celebrates the great musical legacy of The Carpenters.

The show will be at the Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on March 7.

Kerry Le Bern, a professional singer who performs across the south of England, is promising to re-create sympathetically the nuances and detailed characteristics of the beautiful soulful contralto tones of Karen Carpenter whilst telling the tragic story of a life ended far too abruptly.

Kerry said: “This show is my own creation and it is a collaboration with three Sussex-based musicians to bring the beautiful timeless music of The Carpenters to eight theatre/arts venues across the south in 2025. It is much more than a tribute show.

“I adored The Carpenters from an early age and in the 1970s I often used to pretend I was Karen Carpenter as I sang along to the songs from the Close To You album on my trusty cassette player.

“I want to bring something very special to my audiences with this show. I want them to hear Karen’s vocals through my own interpretation, but I also want to tell their story, I want people to go away saying ‘how different’, ‘how fascinating’ and ‘I didn’t know that.’”

Karen Carpenter, in a BBC Radio 2 interview with Ray Moore in 1981, said: “It’s just the way that I feel. I’ve never copied anybody or styled myself after anybody. The way my voice showed up was a kind of accident in the first place.”

As Kerry says: “And what an accident that was! One that produced perhaps one of the best female vocalists of all time!

“Rainy Days, Mondays & Good Old Dreams sensitively explores the music and lives of The Carpenters from their early attempts to get a break to some of their greatest influences such as The Beatles, Burt Bacharach and The Beach Boys, as well as the challenges faced by the incomparable sibling duo along their journey to stardom and ultimately to tragedy. “

Kerry is delighted to be joined by her band of “supremely talented musicians” from Sussex and together, she says, they will transport you right back to The Carpenters’ magic of the 1970s/early 1980s. At one moment they will have you tapping your toes and singing along, and in the next they will reach out and touch your very soul with their poignant rendition of these classic songs, Kerry promises.