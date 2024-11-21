Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Headlining 2024 Blakefest is the comedy band the BonzoBills who were formed by the amalgamation of members of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band with the Bill Posters Will Be Band. This year’s celebration of the poet and artist William Blake is being held on November 30 in Felpham Village Hall, near Bognor Regis, not far from the cottage where Blake lived during his time in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blakefest 2024 is promising an exciting cast of performers to celebrate the life and work of one of the country’s greatest literary and artistic figures.

Tickets from the Novium, 01243 816525 https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649827

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appearance of the BonzoBills ties in with the launch of a new box set of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band’s classic 1960s hits, Still Barking (Madfish Music), in December. The panel of guests includes a unique presentation of Romany storytelling, poetry and music based on the newly published anthology KIN (Salmon Press), the uplifting jazzy blues of vocalist Olivia Stevens with musician Stefan Rajic, and Poetry in Motion, which features Chris Hardy on vocals and guitar and wordsmith Barry Smith. Blake’s great poems will be performed in musical settings of perennial favourites such as Tyger, The Lamb, London and Ah! Sunflower.

Blakefest director Rachel Searle explained: “We’re really excited to be doing a full day live event in Felpham, the place where William Blake wrote Jerusalem. This time we are celebrating William Blake’s 267th birthday with a mix of jazz, roots, talks comedy and poetry.

“We’re thrilled to present headliners the BonzoBills to highlight the influence Blake had on the counter-culture of the 1960s. Blake was highly influential in alternative cultures, particularly with the Beat generation of poets and artists, led by Allen Ginsberg, who visited Felpham in tribute to his hero, as well as elements of psychedelia and visionary experience.

“We’re particularly delighted to be welcoming Romany writers, poets and musicians celebrating the travelling communities represented in Raine Geoghegan’s new anthology KIN. Blake’s own words will be heard in brand new musical settings created by the poet and guitarist from music/poetry ensemble Little Machine and the velvet voiced South Downs poet Barry Smith.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event kicks off at 2pm in Felpham Village Hall with a short introductory talk, followed by the Romany life presentation. Olivia Stevens will then set the beat with original songs and covers before Chris Hardy and Barry Smith put the spotlight on Blake the poet. The afternoon will conclude with a talk about the work of the charity seeking to preserve the historical landmark of Blake’s Felpham home. At 7.30pm, the stage is given over to an evening of comic musical entertainment as the spirit of the Bonzos lives again.

SDPF director Barry Smith added: “William Blake lived in the Sussex seaside village of Felpham near Bognor Regis from 1801-1803 where he saw visions of angels, was inspired to write the words of Jerusalem and was later acquitted at his trial for sedition in Chichester. It’s a tremendous honour to be celebrating the great radical poet and artist in his home village.’”

Blakefest 2024: Blakefest with the BonzoBills, Felpham Village Hall, PO22 7DZ, Saturday, November 30, 2pm (afternoon session) and 7.30pm (evening session).