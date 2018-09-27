Celebration for Star Pottery as crowdfunding buys kiln

A potter in Lewes is ‘astounded’ and ‘touched’ that the arts community has come together and donated more than £7,000 for a new kiln.

Mohamed Hamid, owner of Star Pottery, set up a crowdfunding page less than two months ago in order to raise funds to replace the ‘rapidly deteriorating’ kiln.

With a week of fundraising time still to go on the crowdfuding page, pledges have exceeded the £7,000 target and currently stand at £7,629.

Mr Hamid said: “ I just think it is so extraordinarily kind of everybody to help.

“It is lovely that people feel so strongly about the value of arts in our lives.

“I am astounded and it makes me feel that people think what I do is worthy.

“I am very thankful to everyone who donated.”

Having secured the funds to purchase the new kiln Mr Hamid said the next phase is one of planning and logistics.

Once the new equipment is in place an exhibition will be held as a celebration of Star Pottery’s 30 years in the town.

Comments on the crowdfunding page paid tribute to Mr Hamid and his pottery business.

Bonnie Metherell, who attends a Thursday evening class wrote: “Mohamed has a talent for bringing out the best in people, and for bringing people together.

“Walking round Lewes it is hard to go more than 100m without seeing some of Mohamed’s own work on display as house names and numbers, and it is not an exaggeration to say that everyone who lives in Lewes knows Mohammed, as he is so much a part of the community.”

The studio offers classes to 50 adults a week, with children’s classes and holiday clubs.

Gill Kay, from a Friday morning class, commended Mr Hamid on his people skills. She said: “Mohamed has a rare ability to instruct both students who want to take their pottery to a more professional level, as well as being able to encourage real creativity in those who have never had artistic opportunities in their lives. The Star Pottery is a vital resource for the town.”