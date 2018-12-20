Celebration for Waldron Country Market’s 30th year ‘absolutely tremendous’

Stallholders and guests came together last week to celebrate a milestone in a monthly market’s history.

Waldron Country Market marked its 30th anniversary on Thursday (December 13) when it opened for trading at its site in Holy Cross Priory, in Cross in Hand.

Vice chairman of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Patrick Coffey, clerk of the parish council Diana Francis and treasurer for East Sussex Country Markets Trish Ashton Cobb joined producers and customers for the occasion.

At 11am founder member of the market Dawn Chambers cut a cake, which was enjoyed with home-made elderflower cordial, and chairman Roy Wilkinson spoke about the market’s history.

Speaking of the event, Roy, who has been chairman for more than 10 years, said: “It was absolutely tremendous. It was really, really good.”

Waldron Country Market is held on the second Thursday of each month from 11am to 1pm. It is part of the Country Markets co-operative, a national network of about 300 markets across the country selling home-made produce, from jams and jewellery to vegetables and books. In its current form Waldron Country Market was first held at the Lucas Memorial Hall in Waldron and it was based there for about 25 years.

Roy sells locally made honey, soap and handicrafts and says there are about 12 regular stallholders.

“It varies, sometimes we get a few less if they’re away on holiday, sometimes we get a few more if we can squeeze them in,” he said.

Speaking of goals for the market’s future he said: “Its just satisfying the customers’ needs and wants, aiming for a higher standard of stuff but its difficult because the standard is brilliant already, becoming better and better so to get more customers.”