Celebration of the work of Living Life Eastbourne

Please join us in our shop at the Old T J Hughes site in Terminus Road Eastbourne. Our Trustees will be on hand to share what we are doing and how you can help.
We will be open from 10am until 3pm and you can bag yourself a bargain in our charity shop, relax over a cream scone and hot drink in our community hub and cafe, find out about our projects to support our local community and how we work overseas.
You can also visit Tubbs Computers CIC, who have programmes for teaching IT skills and who also sell furniture at amazingly low prices.
We really hope that you will come along and help us to continue with our support of some of the most marginalised people in our community and beyond.