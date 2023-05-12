Celebration picnic for Chichester volunteers

Calling all local charities and volunteers. VAAC would like to say thank you for your valued contribution to the community during National Volunteers week with a special picnic.

The beautiful Bishop's Palace Gardens

With Volunteers Week fast approaching, there’s a rather special event being held in the beautiful private gardens of the Bishops Palace for volunteers across the region. VAAC take great pleasure in inviting local volunteers to a summer picnic to help celebrate this important week and to give the various organisations the chance to say ‘thank you’ for the incredible contribution that volunteers make to the smooth running of charities and community events.

Organisations are invited to bring up to seven people along for the picnic and are actively encouraged to bring camping chairs, picnic blankets and even gazebos for some all-important shade. Any information you wish to display about your organisation will also be welcome at this unique networking opportunity.

The Bishop of Chichester has kindly given permission for the use of these tranquil gardens where guests will be joined and musically entertained by Cancer United’s ‘OutSing Cancer Choir’. The date for your diaries is Tuesday June 6, 11:30am – 2pm and spaces are limited and will be issued on a first served basis. A small donation of £5 per organisation is all that’s required to secure a spot which will go directly to the Bishops Palace to show appreciation for the use of the gardens which nestle just inside the historic Roman city walls of Chichester.

