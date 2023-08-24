Celebrations continue at The Regis School as students open GCSE results

Students and staff at The Regis School are celebrating again today as GCSE qualifications are awarded across the country.

This year, with the return of pre-pandemic exam arrangements, the school has seen a significant rise in the percentage of students gaining a grade 5 or above in both English and maths compared to 2019. With 45% achieving this high level pass in the two core subjects.

There are also a number of students celebrating many of the top grades across the GCSE and Level 2 equivalent qualifications. This includes:

· Amy Gould, who achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s;

· Thea Irelan-Hill, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 7 and a Distinction*;

· Lily Sinclair, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7;

· Oscar Cartwright, who achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s and a Distinction*;

· Samuel Russell, who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction*;

· Christopher Gilbert, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s;

· Oscar Webb, who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two Distinction*s.

These students are all preparing to return to The Regis School’s Sixth Form in September, which saw its own celebrations last week for the release of A Level results.

Many of the school’s Sixth Formers secured places at prestigious Russell Group universities again this year – with one particularly impressive student securing a place at the University of Oxford. More than a third of entries were awarded the highest grades of A* or A, with multiple students achieving straight A*s.

Commenting on students’ GCSE achievements, Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said:

“It has been brilliant to see students celebrating their results once again today, building on the success of our Sixth Formers last week. Our Year 11s have been a hard-working, diligent group of students who have shown great maturity over the past few years amidst the challenges of the pandemic. These achievements are a credit to them, and we look forward to welcoming the majority of them back this autumn to commence their Sixth Form studies.”

“Particular thanks are also due to staff, who as ever have helped set an ambitious culture for our students and supported each of them to make strong progress. I know they will join me in congratulating our Year 11s celebrating today.”

1 . Students celebrate GCSE results at The Regis School Amy Gould, who warned 7 x Grade 9's (Maths, German, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Spanish, Art) and 3x Grade 8's (English Lang, English Lit, Geography) Photo: The Regis School

2 . The Regis School students celebrate strong GCSE results. Top performer Edward Clark, who earned 1 x Grade 9's (Design Technology) 1 x Distinction* (BTEC PE) 5 x Grade 8's (English Lang, English Lit, Maths, History, Combined Science) 1 x Grade 7 (French) Photo: The Regis School

3 . The Regis School celebrates stellar GCSE results 4 x Grade 9's (Maths, Biology, Physics, Art), 2 x Grade 8's (English Lit, Chemistry), 3 x Grade 7's (English Lang, Computer Science, Geography). Photo: The Regis School

4 . The Regis School students celebrate stellar GCSE results Lily Sinclair who earned 6 x Grade 9's (English Lang, English Lit, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics) 2 x Grade 8's (Geography & German) 1 x Grade 7 in Drama, and 2 x Grade 9's (Maths, Physics) And Lola Bingham, who earned 4 x Grade 8's (English Lit, German, History, Chemistry) 3x Grade 7's (English Lang, Biology, Food Technology) Photo: The Regis School