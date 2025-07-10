Cellist Lynden Cranham celebrates Bach at Festival of Chichester

Baroque cellist Lynden Cranham will present a programme of movements from Bach’s magnificent Cello Suites for this year’s Festival of Chichester.

The concert will be on Saturday, July 12 at 3:30pm at St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne, PO19 3XT, with all proceeds from the event going to the church, which is

where Lynden recorded the Suites. Lynden’s husband, the writer and broadcaster Roger Parker, will discuss Bach and these ever-fascinating compositions. Tea follows. Tickets £10 from The Novium.

It's the latest chapter in a lifelong love of Bach for Lynden.

“Before I even played, my father used to take me to organ recitals at Westminster Cathedral. It was an enormous space. You couldn't even see the ceiling it seemed so far away, and it seemed to me that the music that we were hearing was coming down from the sky. It felt absolutely magical. It was quite extraordinary.”

As for the pieces she will be playing in Fishbourne, as Lynden says: “Part of the attraction of the pieces is that they are unaccompanied, and every time I come to them I come to them from a different perspective. You really do find different things in them every time you play them. In this concert I really want to think about the sound because you hear so many different sounds in the suites.

“A few months ago I was up at the Weald & Downland Museum watching the heavy horses ploughing, and I realised that I was hearing sounds from a long time ago that had not changed. You got the thumping of the feet of the ploughing horses, the sound of the plough cutting through and maybe hitting flint, you got the panting of the horses and you got the bells on the harnesses. It just felt hearing these sounds that I was being transported back in time.

“And in a way that's what you hear when you hear these pieces played especially on Baroque instruments. You're trying to get back to sounds that were heard a long time ago. Baroque instruments do sound very different. They are quieter. They have got a softer sound. The stringed instruments are gut strings which can sound sweeter. And I've tried to think of that when I'm playing. You just trying to clear from your mind everything you have learned and just really focus on the sounds.

“I'm going to do different suites but I'm not playing any suite right the way through. I'm looking for the contrast between them. Some are in the major which makes them sound quite bright while some are in the minor which gives them a darker sound.

“I will be playing single movements, and in between Roger is going to talk about Bach and his extraordinary life and especially these cello suites. We don't really know why they were written. I am tempted to think though that it was because of all the musicians that were in the house where Bach was living at the time.”