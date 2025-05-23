CFT boss shares his vision at special Festival of Chichester event

An exclusive evening with Chichester Festival Theatre artistic director Justin Audibert will be one of the city’s big summer highlights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government Inspector and Harold Fry have got the 2025 CFT season off to a great start - one of the things which will be discussed under the title A Sense of Direction when Justin will be in conversation with Phil Hewitt, group arts editor at SussexWorld and chairman of the Festival of Chichester.

It’s all taking place on Friday, June 27 from 7pm in a marquee in the private garden of the Bishop’s Palace, Chichester. A Festival of Chichester event, it will be a fund-raiser for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a unique charity providing nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness. Tickets are £20 (including a glass of wine) available from https://thesussexsnowdroptrust.com/event/an-exclusive-evening-with-justin-audibert/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “Kindly hosted by the Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, in the beautiful private gardens of the Bishop’s Palace, this event promises an insightful and engaging discussion on theatre, creativity, and the future of the Festival Theatre.

“Justin Audibert will share the fascinating story of his journey in the world of theatre, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Festival 2025 season. Discover the inspiration behind this year’s selection of new plays, musicals, and classic dramas, including his much-anticipated production of Hamlet.

“Additionally, Justin will discuss The Nest, Chichester Festival Theatre’s innovative third space, and reflect on his vision for the future of the theatre. With an impressive background as the former artistic director of London’s Unicorn Theatre, as well as directing credits with the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, Justin brings a wealth of experience and passion to Chichester in his second year at the helm. Secure your place for this exclusive event and enjoy an inspiring evening in a stunning setting. Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised.”

Di added: “Justin will be in conversation with Phil Hewitt, who is a renowned author and journalist with a real passion for the arts. This will be the first time that Justin has opened up about his own life and career before becoming the artistic director at CFT. This evening promises to be highly entertaining as these two great local personalities take to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled that Justin and Phil are supporting the charity in this way. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides nursing care at home as well as emotional support for local families who are caring for a child who has a life-threatening illness, such as cancer, brain tumours, lung and heart conditions. This event will generate vital funds for our charity and also raise awareness which is so valuable.”