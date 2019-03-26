Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907900

Chailey and District Horticultural Society's spring show in pictures

Chailey and District Horticultural Society held its spring show at Chailey village hall on Saturday (March 23).

Chairman Peter Estcourt said: “The entries were up by about 50 from the last spring show. Despite the weather the daffodils and tulips were excellent." He added: “We were pleased with the turnout, we were very pleased with the standard of the exhibits and the atmosphere was good and jolly – everybody enjoyed themselves.”

Keith Brown makes final adjustments to his entry at the Chailey and District Horticultural spring show. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907866
Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907881
Duncan Clark with one of his exhibits. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907864
Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907886
