Chailey boy, 10, raises money to buy presents at children’s hospice

A 10-year-old boy is pulling out all the stops to provide gifts for the sick children at a local hospice.

Daniel MacDiarmid from Chailey – who also goes by the nickname ‘Shrimpy’ – sets himself a challenge every year to raise money to buy Christmas presents for the poorly youngsters at Chestnut Tree House.

Daniel and his family decided they would do everything possible to make sure that children in the hospice over the festive period have the best possible Christmas, and every penny that was made would go directly to provising presents for them.

Last year – at just nine years old - Shrimpy rode his bike from Brighton to Portsmouth. He completed the 50 miles in five-and-a-half hours, raising an impressive £1,584. With this money he was able to buy many gifts.

He recently approached Paradise Park, in Newhaven, which donated a fish tank for the children at the hospice to enjoy.

Shrimpy has set his challenge for the coming year - he’s going to ride the biggest, fastest and longest zipwire in Europe, located near Bethesda in North Wales.

At a towering 500 metres high and more than 1.5km metres long, riders reach a speed of more than 100mph. No mean feat for any 10-year-old - except Daniel’s going to do it blindfold!