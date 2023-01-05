Chailey charity plants tree in honour of late Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

The residents of Andros Almshouse Charity at Grantham Close in South Chailey have planted a flowering cherry tree in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee.Reverend Paul Mundy, of Newick and Chailey parishes led the occasion, and the tree was planted by Patricia Stepney their oldest resident, Peter Ross, Trustee and Teresa Wenban, daughter of the late Reverend Edward Mathias along with several residents who were present.