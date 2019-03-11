Chailey Heritage Foundation's dream creeps ever closer to becoming a reality

Chailey Heritage Foundation’s much anticipated D.R.E.A.M. Centre is nearly a reality.

A “topping out” ceremony took place last week, at the charity for children and young adults with complex disabilities, after years of planning and fundraising.

The D.R.E.A.M Centre will be a modern, purpose-built space, large enough for children and young people to participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities.

Wheelchair football, power chair driving, trampolining, drama and dance will all be on offer alongside the four dimensional sensory experience.

This multi-media experience will allow children to be ‘transported’ to different countries and experience the sights and sounds from around the world.

Sally Anne-Murray, development director said: “It’s wonderful to see the topping out of The D.R.E.A.M. Centre taking place."

Sally explains how the centre would not have been built without the phenomenal support of the sponsors, trusts, foundations, local businesses and the general public who have helped raise the £3.1 million needed for its design and build.

"Many of the activities that the children and young people will be able to take part in will be groundbreaking and will really broaden their horizons and enable them to develop new skills.”

The D.R.E.A.M. Centre will be open for the young people at Chailey Heritage this summer.

