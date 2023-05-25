Edit Account-Sign Out
Chailey hospice honours its horticultural heroes

A Sussex hospice has welcomed generous sponsorship of its Open Garden season which raises much-needed funds for the charity.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:12 BST
Donated plants arrive at the hospice: Wendy Agate, Becky Stevens, Victoria Webber and three volunteer gardeners from St Peter & St James Hospice meet Selena Peace from Tates of Sussex Garden Centres for the handover.
Donated plants arrive at the hospice: Wendy Agate, Becky Stevens, Victoria Webber and three volunteer gardeners from St Peter & St James Hospice meet Selena Peace from Tates of Sussex Garden Centres for the handover.

St Peter and St James Hospice in North Chailey is being backed by family-owned Tates of Sussex Garden Centres. They helped with the event’s printing costs and provided plants for a flagship sale which raised over £500 from the 200-plus visitors who attended the inaugural event last weekend.

Hospice fundraiser Wendy Agate said: “St Peter & St James Hospice are very grateful to Tates for their support and sponsorship of the Open Garden season and really value the friendship and working relationship they have with them.”

South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks said it was proud to support such a wonderful cause. Selena Peace from the Brighton Road store said: “The hospice makes a difference to so many and is a popular charity with our customers and staff. Wand we are proud to support them.”

