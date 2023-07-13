Chailey St Peter's Church of England Primary School gains 'excellent' SIAMS inspection

The inspector who visited in June included in his findings that “the deeply embedded vision solidly underpins and flows consistently through all aspects of school life”.

The inspector also praised the “highly effective, mutually beneficial partnerships exist with the local church, community, and schools in the federation as well as local clusters” and “passionate Christian leadership at all levels is wholeheartedly supported by governors, staff and parents” at Chailey St Peter's C of E Primary School.