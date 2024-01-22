Challenge yourself in 2024 and support animal welfare

With many of us committing to New Year’s resolutions, if one of them is to push yourself out of your comfort zone in 2024 then Raystede’s fundraising challenge events might just be what you’re looking for!

Daredevils can take part in a series of activities designed to get the blood pumping, all while raising much-needed money to help animals in need.

From a hair-raising skydive to a high-flying wing-walk, if you are looking to inject a sense of adventure into your year then why not challenge yourself and join #TeamRaystede.

· Skydive for Raystede

Take to the sky and raise vital funds for Raystede!

Soar through the sky with an exhilarating skydiving adventure. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as you take the leap from thousands of feet above the ground. With customisable booking options, you can schedule your skydive at a date that suits you best.

· Wing Walking

Do you fancy flying high and taking part in a sponsored wing walk? You will be able to discuss with the pilot beforehand whether you would like a maximum adrenaline flight or a more relaxed flight. The plane will fly between 100ft and 700ft at speeds between 80mph and 110mph.

This challenge is for the extreme thrill-seekers - so if that is you then register your interest now!

Drop360 Abseil

Why not take a leap of faith and abseil from Brighton’s iconic i360!

Before beginning your challenge you will be taken up to the viewing platform, which is 531ft high. You will have time to admire 360-degree views of Brighton and the South Coast as you wait for your turn to drop. Once it's your turn to take on this incredible 162m free-descent, you will be guided every step of the way by a professional instructor.

“The most extraordinary experience”

Last year, Mia Sampietro decided to face her fears and took on the wing walking challenge in aid of Raystede.

Commenting on the experience, Mia said: “The wing walk was my challenge to myself to raise money for the animals at Raystede. On the day I was very nervous, but the crew at the aerodrome and the Raystede staff were so reassuring. I remember my heart pounding as I climbed up to the wing and within a few minutes we took to the skies.

“It was the most extraordinary experience. I love flying but have never attempted it from the wing and it was the most exhilarating few minutes of my life! I raised quite a bit of money from my sponsors, and that makes me smile to think I will have helped animals facing their own challenges.”

Your donations matter

Raystede relies on sponsorship and voluntary donations to care for the animals in its care. The charity has experienced a challenging few years as the continuing impact of the cost of living crisis means it has seen a huge increase in the number of animals it has been asked to take in.

Wendy Bardsley, Head of Fundraising at Raystede explains: “Our fundraising challenge events really are an excellent way to raise vital funds for Raystede while at the same time being great fun and a life-enhancing experience! Whether you take to the skies or abseil back to the ground, all those who take part really are making a huge difference to the needs of the animals in our care.

Due to an unprecedented demand for our services, our rescue centre is stretched like never before and we need your help. Together we can make sure injured and unwanted animals receive the care and love they deserve.”

How fundraising makes a difference

Raystede is not government-funded so your donations and fundraising are vital to the work of the charity. Every donation, big or small makes a huge difference.

Did you know that a donation of £250 could pay for a year’s worth of bedding for small animals. A donation of £100 could pay for a chest x-ray for a dog with a heart condition and £50 would help feed a litter or orphaned kittens with milk replacement for 4 weeks.