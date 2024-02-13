Champion School Trees launches in Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School pupils will measure trees on their school grounds, or in nearby parks, in a bid to find the tallest, widest and oldest trees in the city.

CPRE Sussex has provided each school with an activity pack with simple instructions on how to measure their trees. Each child is also invited to share what makes their tree so special.

Entries can include anything from poems and word clouds to collage and paintings. A selection of entries will go on display at the Jubilee Library, Brighton, in June.

Rare elms in Brighton

“This is a fantastic opportunity for children to engage with the trees they pass every day,” said volunteer project leader James Newmarch. “We cannot wait to see the measurements and hear just what makes a Champion School Tree.”

Activity packs for the project are aligned to KS1 through to KS3 with links into geography, science, maths and English.

“We’re very lucky in Brighton & Hove to have such a great collection of trees, in school grounds, parks, gardens and streets,” said Katie Eberstein, Brighton & Hove City Council environmental education officer.

“I hope the Brighton & Hove Tree Festival encourages schools and families to explore and enjoy the trees near them and find out why they’re such a special part of our city.”

Find out more at cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/champion-school-trees.

Champion School Trees is part of the Brighton & Hove Tree Festival 2024. The aim is to raise awareness of the immense value of trees to the city and its residents.

Organised by a team of volunteers and supported by CPRE Sussex, the Sussex countryside charity, the festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care, Hanningtons Brighton and Rampion.