Chance for West Sussex charities to find out about the benefits of mentoring

An event in April promises to show individuals within charity organisations the benefits that can be gained through being mentored.

Charity Mentors are delighted to partner with VAAC to offer past, present and future mentees the opportunity to attend an evening networking event at the wonderfully spacious, Aldingbourne Country Centre, conveniently located just off the busy A27.

This event is kindly sponsored by both Richard Place Dobson, accountants and Lodge Court, HR specialists, with support from the office of the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex.

The evening will commence at 6pm with approximately half an hour of open networking before the more formal part begins. Following some opening speeches, attendees will have the opportunity for ‘round table’ discussion hosted by volunteer mentors.

You’ll be able to find out about the common challenges amongst the third sector and how working with a mentor can really help. Following that, you’ll hear from some recent mentees in a Q&A interview style. The sponsors will explain how charities can potentially benefit from their services before some closing words from our special guest. The evening will conclude with buffet style refreshments and the chance to progress network contacts.

Whilst the event is FREE to attend, it is limited to two people per organisation, although you should book each individual separately. A high demand on places is anticipated so get in touch quickly to find out how to book.

