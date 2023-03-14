Chance to become a councillor for Chichester - and help make a difference

People looking to make a difference to their community are being asked to consider becoming a councillor for Chichester District Council.

District council elections will be taking place on Thursday May 4 this year, and nominations will be opening on March 23, closing at 4pm on 4 April.

The council is made up of 36 councillors (members) who are elected to represent the views and interests of residents across the Chichester District. They make decisions on council priorities, plans, policies, and budgets.

All members represent a ward which involves proactively communicating with and signposting residents if they need more information on particular issues. All members then attend Full Council, which takes place approximately eight times a year.

In addition, there are a number of different roles available when becoming a councillor, including becoming a member of a committee — the mains ones being the planning committee; overview and scrutiny; and licensing, among others.

The Leader of the council is then supported by a number of Cabinet Members who they select. Cabinet members focus on specific key areas known as portfolios, and they also act as spokespeople for their areas of responsibility and are heavily involved in the work surrounding those areas.

Once elected, councillors go through a comprehensive induction programme that provides members with training on the legislation, procedures, and knowledge required to do their job.

People can find out more about becoming a councillor and the requirements they need to meet at: www.chichester.gov.uk/becomeacouncillor and www.local.gov.uk/be-councillor