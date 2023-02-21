Chance to become a Hailsham town councillor and help make a difference

Would you like to play a part in making decisions affecting Hailsham? Do you have some spare time to become more involved in your community and influence the way services in and around Hailsham are provided? Perhaps you’re already involved in local affairs and want to take the next step?

Hailsham Town Council offices, Market Street

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then you should consider becoming a town councillor and put yourself up for election on Thursday May 4.

Town Clerk John Harrison, is urging Hailsham residents who would like to voice their concerns in the community and represent local views and interests to stand for election as a town councillor at the May election.

He said: "Becoming a town councillor is very rewarding and it means you can make a real difference to the quality of people’s lives locally. Special qualifications are not a pre-requisite, but it helps if you enjoy speaking with a wide range of people and you care about Hailsham and the issues facing local residents.

"Hailsham Town Council is active and involved in a number of aspects of community life. Collectively, we are responsible for decisions affecting a range of services to the community with an annual budget of over £1,000,000."

"If you’d like to get involved in the local community and become a town councillor, this could be your chance to make a difference. Remember, standing for election isn’t a difficult process - you just need to complete a nomination paper and make sure you deliver it on time."

What do town councillors do?

Town councillors carry out three key areas of work for the local community:

1) Decision-making through attending Full Council and Committee meetings with other elected members, deciding which projects and activities to support, where budgeted money should be spent, how the Council's services should be delivered and what policy frameworks should be put in place;

2) Monitoring of the above decisions and making sure that such decisions lead to efficient and effective services for residents;

3) Getting involved with the local community as local representatives (both parishioners and the community sector/local authorities).

What are the requirements to stand for election as a town councillor?

Candidates for election must generally, on the day of nomination, be 18 years of age or over and registered to vote in the area or if you have lived, worked or owned property here for at least 12 months before the election.

Town councillors are a voice for the local community, so it helps if candidates enjoy talking to other residents and have the concerns and best interests of the Hailsham parish in general at heart.

How much time does a town councillor role take up?

The amount of time town councillors spend at meetings and conducting their duties in the community varies from individual to individual, but in the main, being a town councillor is an enjoyable way of contributing to the local community and helping to make it a better place in which to live and work.

What you need to do next

Nomination packs will be available to collect from the Town Council offices in Market Street and Wealden District Council offices in Vicarage Lane from Wednesday March 1. If you are interested, or for further details regarding election criteria, send an email to [email protected]