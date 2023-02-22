Chance to support Eastbourne Airbourne 2023 with membership packages

With Airbourne Eastbourne International Airshow returning this summer, visitors are being asked to show their support and help keep the free to attend event flying high through supporters packages and donations.

Eastbourne International Airshow Supporters Club packages are on sale now

The award winning four-day airshow will take place from August 17 to 20 to support the local tourism economy and will once again be required to run on a cost neutral basis, with sponsorship, donations and commercial operations required to fund all costs.

Airshow fans can show their support for Airbourne through membership packages including the Supporters Club, Premium Supporters Club and Air Bear Club, in addition to one-off donations or becoming an Airbourne Ambassador with monthly donations.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council's lead member for Tourism and Culture, said: "We need the help of everyone to keep Airbourne flying high not only this year but to keep it going for more years to come.

“We’re calling on all of our Airbourne fans to support the continuation of the show. This year we have some extra special packages on offer to make a visit to Airbourne even more memorable.

“With every membership package people will not only enjoy some exclusive limited edition merchandise, but they will also be helping to support the future of the show.”

Members of the Airbourne Supporters Club will receive a copy of the official souvenir programme with a full flying schedule each day, an official limited edition Airbourne pin badge to wear and keep, be listed as a supporter on the Airbourne website and benefit from a 10 per cent discount in selected bars during the event including The Stage Door and The Bandstand. The cost of Supporters Club membership is £25.

Fans can enhance their airshow experience further with the Premium Supporters Club. Featuring all of the benefits of the Supporters Club, premium members will also receive a limited edition Airbourne supporters poster, limited edition Airbourne T-shirt, access to VIP toilet facilities on the Western Lawns during all four days of the airshow, a chance to win a pilot signed T-shirt and their name listed as a Premium Supporter on the Airbourne website. The cost of Premium Supporters Club membership is £50.

Mini airshow fans can also secure an exclusive ‘meet and greet’ with Ace and Aimee Air Bear as part of the Air Bear Club and receive limited edition goodies for just £20.