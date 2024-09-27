Change of dates for road closures during Uppark House and Garden sewage project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures required to connect the National Trust’s Uppark House and Garden to the mains sewage system have been postponed due to delays caused by a traffic accident in South Harting. The closures are now scheduled to start on 7 October with full timings to be agreed as soon as possible.

The work had most recently been scheduled for two periods in September/October and October/November.

It will still take place in two phases but with the start of Phase 1 pushed to 7 October and Phase 2 set for spring/summer 2025.

Each phase will require the closure of a short section of road between Uppark and the village:

· Phase 1 closure: B2146/B2141 junction to South Harting

· Phase 2 closure: B2146/B2141 junction to Uppark

Phase 1 will begin on 7 October and end between 27 October and 3 November, including an extra week built in to account for unavoidable delays.

The exact dates of the Phase 2 work are still to be agreed but it will take place over a six to seven-week period in spring/summer 2025.

The changes of dates for the work are the result of a heavy goods vehicle striking a building on The Street, a stretch of the B1246 that runs through South Harting. This road connects directly to the section where Phase 1 of the Uppark work will take place.

The damage to the building has left it unstable, posing a danger to pedestrians and vehicles. West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has therefore closed the road while repairs are planned and carried out.

Due to this emergency road closure, further discussions were needed between WSCC, the National Trust and contractors to agree new dates for the closures for the Uppark work and to put in place appropriate traffic management measures.

During the initial stages of the Phase 1 work, traffic marshals will be stationed at the Elsted Road ends of Tipper Lane and Hill Lane. This will prevent non-residential traffic from attempting to use these roads as alternative routes, which would be potentially dangerous for residents, and pupils at Diggers Forest School.

Hill Lane will also be made one-way in a northbound direction during this time.

Gordon Gardner, General Manager at Uppark House and Garden, said: “While the delay to the work is unfortunate, we’ve been working with West Sussex County Council and our contractors to agree new timings and traffic management measures that will cause the least disruption to local residents and businesses for the shortest time possible.

“I know road closures will always cause some inconvenience but we’re doing everything we can to make sure the work is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible. We’ll share full timings of Phase 2 of the work as soon as we have them.

“In the meantime, we appreciate people’s understanding as we carry out the first phase of the work.”

During the road closures, signs will be in place notifying motorists of alternative routes.

For Phase 1 of the work, traffic to South Harting from south of the closure will be diverted south along the B2141 towards Chichester then north on the A286 before following stretches of the A272 (Petersfield Road), B2199 and B2146 to South Harting.

During Phase 2, traffic south of Uppark House and Garden travelling to South Harting will be diverted south along the B1241 towards Chichester then north along the B1246.

Traffic from South Harting will be diverted along the B1241 to Chichester where those travelling towards Compton can then head north on the B1246.

The project requires road closures rather than temporary traffic lights because some sections of road do not have the minimum width required to safely accommodate a traffic lights system.

Although the road closure during the second phase of the work will cross the South Downs Way walking trail, the trail will remain open and walkers will continue to have access.

The work at Uppark marks the first time the 17th-century house has been connected to the mains sewage system. This sustainable solution will avoid unnecessary disturbance within the South Downs National Park and will bring the system in line with Environment Agency regulations.

The new system has been designed to empty into the mains at South Harting during off-peak hours only.

Uppark House and Garden is currently closed to visitors while this work and a number of other essential renovations are carried out. It is due to reopen in summer 2025.