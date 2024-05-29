Channel 4’s Four in a Bed comes to Sussex
Nestled in the picturesque South Downs of West Sussex, Tottington Manor boasts a rich history dating back to the 16th century. This elegant manor house offers guests a blend of historical charm and modern comfort, making it a sought-after destination for those seeking a tranquil retreat. With its beautifully landscaped gardens, luxurious rooms, and stunning views of the surrounding countryside, Tottington Manor is more than just a place to stay, it's an experience that transports guests to a bygone era of sophistication and grace.
Goldstone Rum, a rising star in the world of craft spirits, hails from the heart of Sussex in Henfield. This distillery has quickly made a name for itself with its meticulously crafted rums that are made using natural spices and fruit. Using traditional techniques, Goldstone Rum produces a range of award-winning spirits that have received precious acclaim. Visitors to the distillery can enjoy guided tours and tastings and gain insight into the art of rum-making with their rum school class which was featured on the show.
In the episode which aired on 22nd April and is available now on catch up, Helen and Phil bring their guests along to Goldstone’s rum school for an afternoon of making their own rum recipe. Viewers can look forward to a lot of friendly competition and rivalry as the couples nit pick at every last detail in the beautiful recently refurbished manor.
The episode promises to highlight the best of Sussex's hospitality and craftsmanship, offering a delightful journey through two of the region's standout establishments. Whether it's the serene beauty of Tottington Manor or the rich flavors of Goldstone Rum, viewers are in for a treat as they discover what makes these destinations so special.
Tune in to "Four in a Bed" to see how Tottington Manor and Goldstone Rum fare. It's an episode that promises to be as entertaining as it is inspiring, showcasing the passion and pride that define these remarkable Sussex gems.
Watch the episode now: channel4.com/programmes/four-in-a-bed