Chantry Quire celebrate 25th anniversary with Boxgrove concert

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Chantry Quire are offering a performance of Monteverdi's Vespers (1610) at Boxgrove Priory on March 29 at 7.30pm.

The choir will be accompanied by the Western Wynds, led by cornett player Jeremy West, one of the founders of His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts.

Spokeswoman Carol Frogley said: “This sublime work is a musical setting of the evening Vespers on Marian feasts, scored for soloist, choir and players. Published in Venice, with a dedication to Pope Paul V, this work was first published in 1610.”

“We also have a band, The Western Wyndes, led by Jeremy West, which consists of strings, cornetts, sackbutts, thorbo, harp and organ. They have appeared with choirs in various Cambridge colleges which has been hugely beneficial to young players who take away musical experiences which frequently have a substantial impact on their career pathway. Additionally the band have been featured guests in English cathedrals and have toured world-wide.

“As well as (Chantry Quire founder) Christopher Larley, we have two other tenor soloists, Guy Elliott and Jon Grave.”

“The choir draws singers from across Sussex and beyond, giving concerts in various locations in the area and still performs a wide range of repertoire, from the Renaissance to the present day.

“We have invited a number of former members of the choir to join us for this occasion and in fact there is still one original member still with us, Geoffrey Simmonds, for whom it is particularly significant. As well as 25 years with Chantry Quire, our concert marks another anniversary for him as it was exactly 50 years ago that he first became acquainted with the Monteverdi Vespers.

“Over the following decades he has attended many more performances, both as a singer and listener, leading to more intimate knowledge of this landmark work in Western musical history. Its consummate blend of solemnity, theatricality and virtuosity, expressed through masterful craftsmanship and resourcefulness, has been quite irresistibly compelling.”

The performance will be dedicated to the memory of the late Susan, Duchess of Richmond.

Chantry Quire was founded in the October of 1999 by Christopher and Victoria Larley who lived in the Chantry within the Cathedral Close, and after a late night in a pub the choir’s first aims were thrashed out.

Christopher recalls: “These were initially to allow students and other young singers to gain vital solo experience. Also, for the promotion of new music, predominantly unaccompanied, and that the choir should number between 16-20 singers.

“The choir’s first home was St Wilfrid’s Church, Chichester, but moved to St Paul’s later on.

The first concert took place in March 2000, a Lenten theme featuring the commission Good Friday Night by Patrick Larley.

“In order to promote new music the choir set up the Thornesian Composition Prize. All the winners of these competitions went on to have their pieces published.

“The choir remained small but started to tackle larger works – most notably the Mozart Requiem with the London Concertante in St Martin-In-The-Fields, London. The top line of the choir were also the main contributors to the Chichester Vocal Orchestra, a choir formed to honour and sing the songs first performed in Sumatran Women’s POW camps in 1943.”

After 16 years at the helm, Christopher and Victoria decided to step down, and after a short interregnum where the choir continued under temporary directorship, Peter Allwood took up the post in 2016.