Chantry Quire embark on their 25th anniversary season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are exciting times for the Chantry Quire as they embark on their 25th anniversary season, 2024-25.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir was formed in 1999 in Chichester by Christopher Larley with the twin aims of helping young local singers to gain experience and promoting new music. It has been

directed by Peter Allwood since 2016, now drawing singers from across Sussex and beyond, giving concerts in various locations across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first concert in the anniversary season be will A Choral Extravaganza on Saturday, November 23 in St Mary’s Church, Petworth at 7.30pm, featuring a programme of works for double choir. Music will include works by Victoria, Schutz, JS Bach, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Frank Martin and Peter Allwood, with organ solos by Andrew Lumsden, former organist at Winchester Cathedral. Tickets on https://www.chantryquire.org.uk/

Peter said: “Chantry Quire are a group of committed, dedicated singers from the West Sussex area who love singing challenging music. They are on the whole good readers and they are good learners. They can work quite quickly through the early stages of learning music which means that we can get on to the musicality of it all swiftly. That's what I find the most enjoyable part of it all. We can find ourselves with some quite complex programmes though obviously we do try to design our programmes to be attractive to the audiences because they are obviously the most important part of it all.

“I joined in 2016 when I moved back to the area. I was director of music at Christ’s Hospital and then I went up to Litchfield to work and then I had a couple of years in Oxford on the way back. My wife and I decided that our retirement should be in Sussex and we are very pleased to be back in Sussex. I just work in my retirement as a freelance musician and as a conductor and as a composer, also a teacher and an adjudicator but mostly composition and conducting.

“We came back to live here in Pulborough and I was approached by some singers saying would I be interested in conducting the Chantry Quire because their founder and longtime conductor Chris had decided to finish working with the choir. It was a good opportunity for me because I had been looking for that sort of thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking over involved a combination of approaches: “You need to find the rhythm of the choir and to work with their rhythm and then bring your own musical personality to bear but also try to respond to the things that they are themselves responding to. I think the whole business of working with a choir is a thoroughly wonderful one. The whole business of conducting is highly interactive. If you're in front of an orchestra or choir, you have to remember that you are in front of people who have got skills that you haven't got. No conductor can sing all the parts or play all the instruments. You're working with people that know more about it than you do yourself and what your role is is to bring everybody together and to enable it to happen. There have been times in the past when conductors have been seen as maestros. I think it's a terrible thing for a conductor to be called a maestro because it allows you to think that you can impose your own personality!”

The last few years haven't been easy for anyone with the impact of the pandemic. And indeed a number of choirs have folded: “I do think things have generally been quite slow to come back but not this choir. They came back pretty quickly. They were desperate to get back to it and the choir is in a good place. We are really excited with all that is coming up.”

The choir will also be offering an afternoon concert of Christmas carols on Saturday, December 14 in St Nicholas Church, Arundel.