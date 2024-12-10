Chantry Quire offer Christmas carols in Arundel

Chantry Quire continue their 25th anniversary season, 2024-25, with a busy Christmas programme.

On Saturday, December 14 at 3.30pm, they will be offering a selection of carols under the title Sing Noel! at St Nicholas Church, Arundel. And then as Christmas gets closer they will be at Goodwood House the following week.

The choir was formed in 1999 in Chichester by Christopher Larley with the twin aims of helping young local singers to gain experience and promoting new music. It has been

directed by Peter Allwood since 2016, now drawing singers from across Sussex and beyond, giving concerts in various locations across the county.

However, as Peter explains, the Christmas carol concert is a new initiative. They tried it last year for the first time. It worked well so they're back again this year with one change, bringing the start time forward an hour from last year's 4.30pm.

“The timing is designed for people that have got fed up with Christmas shopping. It's beginning to get dark and it's a chance to sit down and enjoy some lovely carols and join in with a few.”

The audience will be invited to sing along with pieces including God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and Oh Come All Ye Faithful. The choir will sing a selection including Deck The Halls, Tomorrow Will Be My Dancing Day, In The Bleak Midwinter and Ding Dong Merrily On High.

“We had the first concert in our 25th anniversary season at Petworth and it went very well. It was double-choir eight-part music and we had a good audience even though the weather was absolutely foul that night. It was awful weather but people still turned up so we are very grateful to them!

“We started doing something for Christmas last year and St Nicholas Church in Arundel is a good place to do it. It has got a good acoustic, both organ and piano, and it is just up the hill from the high street. People can make their way up from their Christmas shopping and we thought we would start it a bit earlier this year to make it even better.

“It was certainly a very different atmosphere. It is bound to be when you're doing carols and I think people will relax and enjoy themselves.

“We have also had a request to sing some carols at Goodwood House on Thursday, December 19. They have got a lovely event. They are having afternoon tea for people in the ballroom and we're going to sing a few carols from the balcony at 4.30pm and then at 6pm others will join and there will be some kind of refreshments and we will be doing carols from the main hall where there wil be grand piano and lovely fires lit. It will be a very festive occasion. There will be a lot of variety and also the opportunity for people to join in and do some singing themselves. It will be great fun.”