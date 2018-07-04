‘Chaotic leadership and frequent bullying’ at college which is to close

A damning Ofsted report on University Technical College at Newhaven was published today (Wednesday, July 4) two days after the closure of the college was announced.

It was found to be ‘Inadequate’ in all six key areas of the inspection, conducted in May.

Key findings of the report were:

- Many pupils and learners are disappointed that they have not received the education they hoped for when they applied to join the UTC.

- Too many promises made by the UTC have been broken too often.

- Teaching is not effective enough to enable pupils’ and learners’ rapid progress. Pupils and learners are slow to develop new skills and do not build quickly on prior learning.

- Pupils and learners feel inadequately prepared for examinations in the subjects that they are studying.

- The most able pupils and learners are not challenged enough, and very few are predicted to achieve the highest grades.

- Learners add little value to their education in Years 12 and 13.

- Too many pupils and learners are absent too often. Levels of persistent absence far exceed national averages.

- Bullying, especially in key stage 4, is frequent. Some of it is racial. Adults do not act decisively enough to stop it and prevent repetition.

- There is inconsistency in the treatment by staff of poor behaviour.

- Leadership and management are chaotic and ineffective, including in key areas such as safeguarding and risk assessment.

- Some leaders have too many roles to be able to do them properly and there are insufficient financial resources to run the UTC effectively.

- The curriculum meets the founding vision of the UTC pioneers but does not provide enough opportunities to prepare pupils and learners adequately for life in modern Britain.