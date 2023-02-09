Character Sussex cottage sold at auction in Shoreham

A character cottage with many original features in Shoreham-by-Sea went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

CHARACTER COTTAGE: Two/three-bedroom 4 The Street, Shoreham was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Two/three-bedroom 4 The Street was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The property was sold for £351,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 8 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser & Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We had strong interest in this rare opportunity to acquire a semi-detached character cottage with accommodation arranged over two floors and retaining many original features.

“The brick/flint construction cottage is not only situated in sought-after and established residential location but has been sympathetically extended to provide additional living space.”

The cottage, located north of the Upper Shoreham Road, has a gas heating system via radiators, contemporary fixtures and fittings and an attractive rear garden with a patio and lawned area.

The property is situated in a sought after and established residential location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 A bidding war took place over land in Brighton with planning permission for a three-bedroom home already in place.

Land Between 9 & 10 Ridgeway Gardens exceeded the guide price to sell for £116,000 freehold.

It is situated in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views overlooking Woodingdean and the surrounding area.

Richard added: “This great opportunity to acquire a building plot with planning consent to build a three-storey house was too good to be ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Competitive bidding drove up the sale price, leaving an excellent result for both vendor and purchaser.”

Planning consent was granted by Brighton & Hove City Council in December 2019, for a three-storey dwelling house with car port, subject to conditions.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the second of eight this year, ends on Wednesday March 22. Entries close on 27th February 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad