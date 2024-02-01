Charity cafe opens in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daryl Baker (Managing Director of Technologies and Solutions Limited) and Sarah Collins are delighted to announce the exciting next steps in the development of Creative Beatz (Charity), and Jam (not-for-profit), an initiative in support of disadvantaged young people in Chichester.

Passionate about helping young people find their place in society, Sarah has spent over a decade working in youth centres, schools and alternative provision settings. In that time, the lack of support and assistance for people with a creative nature, particularly those struggling with the academic side of learning, was always apparent.

Determined to make a change, Sarah decided on a concept to provide a safe space to encourage creativity, inclusivity and ultimately offer vital support in securing employment opportunities.

Jam Cafe and Creative Beatz

Daryl, after learning about Sarah’s longstanding vision, was inspired to help her make it a reality with an offer to fund the first year of operationin its entirety. This included setting up a registered charity, procuring and renovating a suitable premises and managing the intricacies all not-for-profits need to effectively run. All this and still finding time to lend a hand as the on-site handyman, tech support expert, trainee barista and Mr. Motivator!

Based in the heart of Chichester, Creative Beatz now takes residence across two floors of a multi-storey building at 33 Southgate, our café (Jam) on the ground floor offers coffee and community to the general public - all profits then feed into our learning centre above, providing an environment for young people to flourish through our various education projects and drop-in support sessions.

As a newly established not-for-profit organisation, we rely solely on profits made through our café and donations from the public and supporting companies to deliver our invaluable youth support.

Donations are gratefully welcomed in any form – be it a monetary contribution, catering equipment or general art supplies, please do get in touch.

If you would like to express your support, we have also set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jam-cafe-powers-creative-beatz-a-local-charity