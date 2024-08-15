Charity calls for refusal of ‘climate-wrecking’ Gatwick Airport plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CPRE Sussex writes to Secretary of State for Transport calling for refusal of second runway “white elephant”.

A Sussex charity has written to the Secretary of State for Transport praising the decision to cancel the A27 Arundel bypass and calling for similar foresight on the upcoming Gatwick Airport decision.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman wrote to Louise Haigh MP after it was announced the bypass proposal had been scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the letter he wrote: “Having campaigned with residents' groups over many years against this costly, wasteful proposal, and the damage it would have done to landscape, tranquillity and nature, we are very grateful to you for having ended this threat to the Sussex countryside.”

London Gatwick airport | Picture: SussexWorld/Steve Robards

Mr Steedman then called on Ms Haigh and her colleagues to apply similar foresight to the Gatwick Airport decision and refuse permission for the “climate-wrecking white elephant”, currently under examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

CPRE Sussex, which along with the Campaign Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions (CAGNE) and other local groups, has made a robust case against the proposal, says the bid would add hugely to carbon emissions, air and noise pollution.

It also goes against advice from the Committee on Climate Change and Airports Commission and is incompatible with the Airports National Policy Statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Steedman said: "The government's decision on the A27 made a clear statement that not all development is good development and that your manifesto priorities on climate and the environment will help shape which transport infrastructure is supported.

“We trust that you will act with similar clarity and decisiveness on Gatwick and make clear at the earliest possible opportunity that you will refuse permission for this climate- and countryside-wrecking proposal.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick’s Northern Runway Project, is a privately financed scheme that will help secure the long-term future of the airport provide 14,000 new jobs and add £1 billion to the regional economy every year.

“London Gatwick has carried out extensive consultation and engagement activity over the past four years, which has been hugely valuable in shaping our plans to ensure all impacts are fully mitigated and they meet the needs and requirements of residents, passengers and stakeholders.

“We are confident our plans are both economically and environmentally robust, with action plans in place to deal with air quality, noise and carbon emissions.”